Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 80 dead in Baghdad hospital fire

A fire that broke out late Saturday at a hospital in Baghdad, Iraq that treats COVID-19 patients killed over 80 and injured at least 110.


© Voice of America -


