COVID-19 could end our dependence on cars — if we 'build back better'
By Cameron Roberts, Researcher in Sustainable Transportation, Carleton University
Andrew Brown, Professor of Economics and Political Economy, University of Leeds
Giulio Mattioli, Research fellow, Technical University of Dortmund
Julia K. Steinberger, Professor in Social Ecology and Ecological Economics, University of Leeds
The pandemic could be a boon to car use, but it would be a mistake for governments to let that happen. There's a golden opportunity to push towards a zero-carbon transportation system.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 25, 2021