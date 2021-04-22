Tolerance.ca
The comfort of reading in WWI: the bibliotherapy of trench and hospital magazines

By Véronique Duché, A.R. Chisholm Professor of French, The University of Melbourne
Amanda Laugesen, Director, Australian National Dictionary Centre, Australian National University
Modern warfare produces both trauma and boredom in equal measure. During the first world war, one way troops found solace was by writing and reading magazines created by soldiers, for soldiers.

Throughout the war, these magazines were produced in trenches, on troopships, in camps and in hospitals. Some were written by hand; others produced on makeshift printing presses soldiers came upon in war-torn towns of France and Belgium.…


© The Conversation


