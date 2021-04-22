Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The significance of Derek Chauvin's conviction

The conviction of white policeman Derek Chauvin for the death of black citizen George Flyod has been hailed across the United States, including by President Biden, as a victory in the fight against racism. Yet at no time was this question debated by the court, which may only address it at a later date, when determining the sentence. So far, the court has only debated police immunity; a major subject that does not, however, interest American public (...)


