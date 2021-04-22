Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Administration funds teaching of “1619 Project”

Share this article
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (photo) has just instituted scholarships to reward the teaching of the “1619 Project” in schools. The “1619 Project”, popularized by the homonymous supplements of the New York Times, assures that the United States was founded in 1619 with the plan to introduce slavery there. Until now, it was considered either that the United States had been founded by the Pilgrim Fathers in 1620 – celebrated on Thanksgiving Day – or during the proclamation of Independence in (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Doug Ford's flip-flops: A dangerous failure of risk communication in COVID-19 third wave
~ From Oscar noms to leading roles: The problem with saying Asian women filmmakers have finally 'made it'
~ COVID vaccine weekly: UK closes its borders to India to safeguard effects of vaccination
~ Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health
~ Vital Signs: the pros and cons of diversity in organisations
~ Australia's economy can withstand the proposed European Union carbon tariff — here's what we find
~ The comfort of reading in WWI: the bibliotherapy of trench and hospital magazines
~ 'I want to scream and scream': Australian nurses on the Western Front were also victims of war
~ The years condemn: Australia is forgetting the sacred trees planted to remember our war dead
~ India Falters Amid Growing Covid-19 Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter