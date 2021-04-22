Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Top twelve donors of US politics

Twelve US donors gave $ 3.4 billion in political contributions since 2009, according to Issue One - meaning they paid one-thirteenth of the total money invested in US “democracy”. They are: Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg $1.4 billion Tom Steyer & Kat Taylor Farallon Capital LLC $653 million Sheldon & Miriam Adelson The Venetian Las Vegas Casino $523 million Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein Uline Shipping Supply $138 million Ken Griffin Citadel LLC $107 million Donald Sussman (...)


