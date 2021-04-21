Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

British government tried to steal Venezuela's money

Like all states, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has deposited assets in foreign banks for the purpose of insuring its exports, oil in particular. Consequently, she deposited several billion dollars in the Bank of England. However, in early 2019, when she decided to sell off some of her assets to meet both her export difficulties and her growing food needs, the Bank kept them back. Causing a stir worldwide, it gave rise to a diplomatic battle at the United Nations and a legal battle (...)


