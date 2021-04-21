Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armin Laschet: who is the man chosen to replace Angela Merkel?

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
Share this article
After months of uncertainty, Germany’s Christian Democrats have finally chosen the man who will stand in September’s election to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor.

Armin Laschet is currently minister president (the head of government) of North Rhine Westphalia and has been leader of one of the two Christian Democratic parties - the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) - since Merkel stepped down from that role in January.

He was picked ahead of Markus Söder, who is head of the CDU’s sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) and also Bavarian minister president. Söder…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU is cracking down on AI, but leaves a loophole for mass surveillance
~ Why Kenya is on thin ice in its justification for sending Somali refugees back home
~ Nigeria is neglecting social workers in the fight against COVID-19. Why it shouldn't
~ Study from Tanzania offers lessons on how to improve the health of adolescent girls worldwide
~ Stopping misinformation means fixing the relationship between journalism and PR
~ Q+A: Joe Biden's Earth Day summit – what could it achieve for action on climate change?
~ European Super League collapse: US football owners badly misread supporter culture in England
~ 5 ways to challenge systemic ableism during Autism Acceptance Month
~ Maldives Advances Media Freedom, But Long Way to Go
~ Famine in the Bible is more than a curse: It is a signal of change and a chance for a new beginning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter