Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

London adapts its laws to modern espionage

Share this article
According to The Times, Boris Johnson's government is crafting a legislative framework to monitor the actions of foreign states against the Crown . This would mean forcing anyone working in the UK for another state to report to the authorities or face serious prosecution. Likewise, the law would make it possible to prosecute anyone based abroad who is engaged in illegal computer activity in the UK. The Official Secrets Act of 1911 does not apply to foreigners. Former MI5 Director (2013-20) (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Baby bees love carbs, experiments show – here's why that matters
~ Russian COVID vaccine: why more and more countries are turning to Sputnik V
~ European Super League: what can its opponents legally do?
~ Why the fire on Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain was particularly devastating
~ How parents can support a child who comes out as trans – by conquering their own fears, following their child's lead and tolerating ambiguity
~ Federal budget 2021: More is needed to break the poverty cycle
~ Federal budget 2021: $18 billion is a step towards closing gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities
~ Electric cars could make the roads safer – here's how
~ Feeding experiments reveal baby bees love carbs – here's why that matters
~ John Maynard Keynes: unusually for an economist, he did not think people were very rational
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter