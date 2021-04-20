Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More US troops in Syria and US mercenaries in Afghanistan

President Biden solemnly announced the withdrawal of regular US troops from Afghanistan. Yet Generals Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of US Forces in the Middle East (CentCom), Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Austin Miller, who heads NATO forces in Afghanistan, had all pleaded for them to be kept. The US Army has a monopoly on the trafficking of Afghan drugs. It appears that before pulling out, the GI's are enlarging two US military bases, which will be occupied by US (...)


© Voltaire Network -


