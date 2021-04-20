Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to meet the ambitious target of conserving 30 per cent of Earth by 2030

By Matthew Mitchell, Research associate, Land and Food Systems, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Canada has an extensive system of protected areas that, when added together, would cover an area slightly larger than Ontario. That’s larger than France and Spain combined, and more than three times the size of Germany.

But Canada also has a new conservation goal called 30 by 30, which aims to conserve at least 30 per cent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030. Meeting this ambitious goal would mean roughly doubling Canada’s protected area.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electric cars could make the roads safer – here's how
~ Feeding experiments reveal baby bees love carbs – here's why that matters
~ John Maynard Keynes: unusually for an economist, he did not think people were very rational
~ The roots of repression and the prospects for democracy in Tanzania
~ South Africa has failed to champion human rights in the world. But that's changing
~ The history of protest songs in Tunisia and their link to popular culture
~ How Canadian evangelicalism is reinventing purity culture as ‘pro-women’
~ European Super League: a history of splits over money in professional sport
~ What men’s roles in 1970s anti-sexism campaigns can teach us about consent
~ Q+A: Indian coronavirus variant – what is it and what effect will it have?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter