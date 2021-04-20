Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Super League: a history of splits over money in professional sport

By Steve Greenfield, Professor of Sports Law and Practice, University of Westminster
The world of European football experienced one of the biggest shake-ups in its history when a prospective European Super League (ESL) was announced. Fans, football associations and even the government united in condemning the new tournament, which is being criticised as “a cynical project founded on the self-interest of a few clubs”.

© The Conversation -


