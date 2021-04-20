Tolerance.ca
An advantage of the government's new payments for families: Not humiliating poor people

By Wendy Bach, Professor of Law, University of Tennessee
For middle-class and wealthy families, securing government aid tends to be free of hassles. For low-income families, the process is often stigmatizing and the benefits meager.


