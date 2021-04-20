Domestic violence calls for help increased during the pandemic – but the answers haven't gotten any easier
By Tara N. Richards, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Justin Nix, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Calls to police and hotlines by domestic violence victims increased during the pandemic. This translates into an expanded number of families that will need help even after the pandemic.
