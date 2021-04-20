Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Ban Sought on Groups Linked to Navalny

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers outside the Moscow City Court building. February 02, 2021. Russia, Moscow. © 2021 Emin Dzhafarov/Kommersant/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) (Moscow) – The Moscow prosecutor’s office is seeking a court ruling to declare several organizations affiliated with the jailed opposition figure and vocal Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny “extremist,” Human Rights Watch said today. If the designation is imposed, these organizations’ activities would be banned, and their staff members and supporters could face criminal prosecution and possible prison time. The prosecutor’s…


