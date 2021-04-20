Tolerance.ca
Will the allies have to die for Kiev?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The Ukrainian population is divided between a part of European culture and another of Russian culture. This singularity offers Washington a playground against Moscow. For several weeks now, the drums have been beating, sounding war. But none of the allies want to die for Kiev or sacrifice themselves to Russia.


