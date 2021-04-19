Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The #advancedstyle movement celebrates and empowers stylish older women

By Ela Veresiu, Associate Professor of Marketing, York University, Canada
A new study finds that women influencers over the age of 50 engage in style activism to combat ageist and sexist fashion and beauty industries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


