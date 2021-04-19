Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What an unusual fossil reveals about parental care among pre-mammalian ancestors

By Roger Malcolm Harris Smith, Distinguished Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Julien Benoit, Senior Researcher in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Vincent Fernandez, X-ray CT laboratory manager, Natural History Museum
Share this article
These new finds indicate that Diictodon was burrowing and giving some parental care to its young. This was long thought to be unique to mammals.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Well-known Cameroon reporter held for nearly two years
~ Britain's changing religious vote: why Catholics are leaving Labour and Conservatives are hoovering up Christian support
~ Curious Kids: Can plastic waste be made into bricks for new houses?
~ Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study
~ Can bad weather really cause headaches?
~ Ivermectin: why a potential COVID treatment isn’t recommended for use
~ Revealed: true cost of Britain's addiction to factory-farmed chicken
~ Climate change threatens coffee – but we’ve found a delicious wild species that could help save your morning brew
~ Prehistoric cave painters might have been ‘high’ on oxygen deprivation – new study
~ What ancient Greek handwashing can teach us about socio-economic inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter