What an unusual fossil reveals about parental care among pre-mammalian ancestors
By Roger Malcolm Harris Smith, Distinguished Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Julien Benoit, Senior Researcher in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Vincent Fernandez, X-ray CT laboratory manager, Natural History Museum
These new finds indicate that Diictodon was burrowing and giving some parental care to its young. This was long thought to be unique to mammals.
- Monday, April 19, 2021