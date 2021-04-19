As scientists move closer to making part human, part animal organisms, what are the concerns?
By Megan Munsie, Deputy Director - Centre for Stem Cell Systems and Head of Engagements, Ethics & Policy Program, Stem Cells Australia, The University of Melbourne
Julian Koplin, Resarch Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, Melbourne Law School and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Researchers made human-monkey chimeras, by adding human stem cells to monkey embryos. Some embryos were cultured for 19 days after fertilisation.
