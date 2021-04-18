Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey recruiting jihadists to send them to Ukraine

On 10 April 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Huber Villa in Istanbul. The Turkish secret service immediately began to recruit international jihadists, from the area they occupy in northwestern Syria, to transfer them to Ukraine. This is not the first time that Turkey has resorted to international jihadists; it recruited them in a similar way to be used in Libya and Azerbaijan. 150 soldiers of the Turkish regular army (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


