Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

President Biden announces withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Share this article
On 14 April 2021, President Biden announced the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan [1]. However, this is not the implementation of the plan promoted by his predecessor (withdrawing troops and stopping the “endless war”). Moreover, Joe Biden never even mentioned abandoning the Rumsfeld / Cebrowski strategy. Defense Secretary Gen. Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. will continue to pay Afghan army and police salaries and is expected to be in charge of Air Force and Special Forces equipment. (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Cuba moves into phase three testing of two of its anti-Covid vaccines
~ The Donbass in danger
~ Association aiming to judge President al-Assad exposed as a fraud
~ Remembering Andrew Peacock, a Liberal leader of intelligence, wit and charm
~ How many _Tyrannosaurus rex_ walked the Earth?
~ Mexico asked to reopen investigation into journalist’s murder in 2012
~ Prince Philip's funeral hearse is a modified Land Rover Defender – symbolic of a pioneering, practical Britain
~ The Death of a Warlord in the Central African Republic
~ Ramadan: four tips to help you eat right and stay healthy
~ UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter