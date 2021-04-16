Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba moves into phase three testing of two of its anti-Covid vaccines

Cuba, a country with a very high level in the field of medical research, is developing five different anti-Covid vaccines. Several have already entered phase 3 of the clinical trial. For one of them, Abdala, the trial involved 48,000 volunteers. In the case of Soberana 02, the second dose of the vaccine was received by 42,000 volunteers. Each of these vaccines consists of three separate doses. The trials comprise placebo groups numerically equivalent to those actually being vaccinated. (...)


