Human Rights Observatory

Holding Russia To Account, by Antony Blinken

By Antony Blinken
Today, we announced actions to hold the Russian Government to account for the SolarWinds intrusion, reports of bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and attempts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections. We have engaged Russian authorities to share our concerns about their actions and the steps we are taking in response. The President is signing a new Executive Order on Russia that will broaden the scope of our sanctions authorities. Under this new Executive Order, the U.S. Department (...)


