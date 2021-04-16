Tolerance.ca
Association aiming to judge President al-Assad exposed as a fraud

A sting operation was mounted against the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media of Professor Tim Hayward (director of the Just World Institute at the University of Edinburgh). It was spearheaded by the Commission for International Justice and Accountability - CIJA; an association expressly created to establish the responsibility of the Syrian Arab Republic and its leaders for crimes against humanity. This association was funded to the tune of $ 50 million by Germany, Canada, (...)


