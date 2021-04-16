Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Donbass in danger

Share this article
For a over a week, the United States and Russia have been moving military forces to Ukraine and the Black Sea, while simultaneously launching large military maneuvres in Greece [1]. The Pentagon announced that two of its destroyers, the USS Roosevelt and the USS Donald Cook, were dispatched to the Black Sea as part of the Defender-Europe 21 exercises. Meanwhile five C-130J Hercules transport planes were announced to have arrived in Kiev from Stuttgart. For its part, Moscow also denounced (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Learning to live with COVID – the tough choices ahead
~ Solar and wind power could break the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam deadlock
~ Dinosaurs: how our understanding of what they looked like keeps changing
~ I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth
~ 6 ways recent college graduates can enhance their online job search
~ Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby
~ America goes back to school – 5 essential reads on parenting in the pandemic
~ Cuba's economic woes may fuel America's next migrant crisis
~ You're not imagining it – 3 ways COVID-19 has been extra hard on American parents
~ Ukraine and Russia: why troop build-up unlikely to lead to all-out war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter