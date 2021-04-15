Tolerance.ca
How Taiwan beat COVID-19 – new study reveals clues to its success

By Patricia Fitzpatrick, Full Professor of Epidemiology & Biomedical Statistics, University College Dublin
Taiwan has been widely applauded for its management of the pandemic, with one of the lowest per capita COVID-19 rates in the world and life on the island largely returning to normal.

Just 11 people have died from COVID-19 in Taiwan since the pandemic began, an impressive feat for a country that never went into lockdown.

At…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


