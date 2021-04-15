Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Needs to Act on Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Children in front of the Africa/Ayga hotel likely damaged by a direct fire weapon in Humera town, Tigray region, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2020. © 2020 Eduardo Soteras for Agence France Press Today is the fifth time the United Nations Security Council will discuss the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region behind closed doors. Five months into one of the world’s gravest humanitarian and human rights crises, the UN’s most powerful body needs to end its paralysis and support concrete measures to deter further abuses.   China and Russia, permanent members to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tiny beetle fossil reveals how insects greeted Earth's earliest flowers
~ David Cameron and Greensill: this toothless regulator is absurdly easy to sidestep
~ How Taiwan beat COVID-19 – new study reveals clues to its success
~ COVID vaccine weekly: safety concerns and reactions in the West dent confidence worldwide
~ North Korea: US Should Refocus on Rights Concerns
~ Poland’s Top Watchdog Removed at Government’s Behest
~ Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil
~ RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council
~ Ghana needs to rethink its small scale mining strategy. Here's how
~ Woman at Point Zero: Nawal El Saadawi’s radical African feminism was ahead of its time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter