Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Announcement of US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Share this article
Good afternoon. I'm speaking to you today from the Roosevelt — the Treaty Room in the White House. The same spot where, on October of 2001, President George W. Bush informed our nation that the United States military had begun strikes on terrorist training camps in Afghanistan. It was just weeks — just weeks after the terrorist attack on our nation that killed 2,977 innocent souls; that turned Lower Manhattan into a disaster area, destroyed parts of the Pentagon, and made hallowed ground of (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil
~ RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council
~ Ghana needs to rethink its small scale mining strategy. Here's how
~ Woman at Point Zero: Nawal El Saadawi’s radical African feminism was ahead of its time
~ Just 3% of Earth's land ecosystems remain intact – but we can change that
~ How Airbnb and Uber use activist tactics that disguise their corporate lobbying as grassroots campaigns
~ As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
~ The future of the family business: 4 strategies for a successful transition
~ AI is increasingly being used to identify emotions – here's what's at stake
~ Bill C-12: Canada must embrace best practices if it want to reach its greenhouse gas targets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter