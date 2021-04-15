Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Main allies meeting on Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom today in Brussels, Belgium. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commended Ukraine's restraint in the face of Russian provocations, including its military buildup, inflammatory rhetoric, and increasing attacks at the Line of Contact. They emphasized the need for Russia to immediately de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. They also (...)


