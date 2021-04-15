Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The future of the family business: 4 strategies for a successful transition

By Peter Jaskiewicz, Professor and University Research Chair in Enduring Entrepreneurship, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Alfredo De Massis, Professor in Entrepreneurship and Family Business, Free University of Bozen-Bolzano
Marleen Dieleman, Associate Professor, Strategy and Governance, National University of Singapore
Born between 1981 and 1996, millennials differ more from their parents than the last two generations, exhibiting a greater sense of purpose, willingness to move abroad and eagerness to explore new opportunities.

This leaves aging parents who own family businesses wondering about the future of their companies. Family businesses, among the most common forms of organizations around the world, are firms owned or managed by one or more founding…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


