Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SpaceX: will the average person need to exercise during a commercial spaceflight?

By Andrew Winnard, Lead for the Aerospace Medicine Systematic Review Group and Lecturer, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Claire Bruce-Martin, Senior Lecturer, Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jonathan Michael Laws, PhD researcher, Space Medicine, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Nick Caplan, Professor of Aerospace Medicine and Rehabilitation, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
This year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to launch the first private space mission into orbit with no professional astronauts. Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who chartered the trip and will command the mission, will spend two to four days orbiting Earth in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, alongside three other…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil
~ RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council
~ Ghana needs to rethink its small scale mining strategy. Here's how
~ Woman at Point Zero: Nawal El Saadawi’s radical African feminism was ahead of its time
~ Just 3% of Earth's land ecosystems remain intact – but we can change that
~ How Airbnb and Uber use activist tactics that disguise their corporate lobbying as grassroots campaigns
~ As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
~ The future of the family business: 4 strategies for a successful transition
~ AI is increasingly being used to identify emotions – here's what's at stake
~ Bill C-12: Canada must embrace best practices if it want to reach its greenhouse gas targets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter