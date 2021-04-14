Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Vladimir Putin

Share this article
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty. President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia's actions, such as (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Jamaica’s COVID-19 vaccination blitz administers 75,000 doses just before expiry date
~ Iran: how attack on nuclear facility will affect negotiations with US
~ Rural vs. urban Canada: No ‘one size fits all’ COVID-19 recovery
~ Greensill: the collapse threatens to kill off a form of financing that is vital to global economy
~ Why is AI mostly female?
~ Rhino population climbs in Nepal thanks to collaboration, conservation and community
~ Campaign to intimidate leading Russian investigative reporter
~ Myanmar: could defecting security forces bring down the military regime?
~ Knoxville school shooting serves as stark reminder of a familiar – but preventable – threat
~ Plants thrive in a complex world by communicating, sharing resources and transforming their environments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter