Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about the Ankara “sofagate, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
The press has wrongly presented the protocol incident in Ankara as a humiliation of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen by President Erdoğan. In reality, the latter, in connivance with the President of the Council of the Union, Charles Michel, tried to elevate the latter to the non-existent position of President of the Union.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Jewish scholars defend the right to academic freedom on Israel/Palestine
~ Writing from 130 years ago shows we're still dealing with the same anti-Asian racism
~ Fact or fiction: Debunking 4 common myths about ticks
~ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Why do the age recommendations keep changing? Does it cause VIPIT blood clots? Is it effective against variants?
~ Blockchain could play an important role in future agriculture and food security
~ How women are locked out of Nigeria's construction industry
~ South African case study sheds light on how vaccine manufacturing can be developed
~ Why girls continue to experience violence at South African schools
~ Sexuality education in Ghana's schools: some answers to 'when' and 'what'
~ Archaeology in West Africa could rewrite the textbooks on human evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter