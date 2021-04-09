Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Naval war between Israel and Iran

For three years, the Shayetet 13 (Flotilla 13), a top secret Israeli Special Forces unit, has been carrying out sabotage operations on Iranian ships bound for Syria. They mainly use landmines fastened to their target, but also the tactical nuclear weapon that they later used to destroy the port of Beirut. Initially, the objective was to sink the heavy weapons before they reached the Lebanese Hezbollah via Syria. Then it was stepped up sinking the Iranian tankers that supply fuel to the (...)


