Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

President Biden's National Security Strategy, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
The Biden Administration is full of good will, but ignorant of the world as it is. Under the authority of a senile president, it proposes to restore democracy in the world, without being aware that the social classes that made this political regime are disappearing. It hopes to re-establish the American Empire, feared by a majority of peoples, with the conviction that it is doing them a favour. Finally, it intends to continue the "endless war", but without sacrificing the lives of US soldiers. But it does not know how to explain this.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans
~ Russian peacekeepers deny foreign reporters access to Nagorno-Karabakh
~ There's a long and devastating history behind the proposal for a nuclear waste dump in South Australia
~ A balancing act between benefits and risks: making sense of the latest vaccine news
~ Design makes a place a prison or a home. Turning 'human-centred' vision for aged care into reality
~ Australia's bungled COVID vaccine rollout suffers another setback. Here's how we can get it back on track
~ Australian vaccine rollout needs all hands on deck after the latest AstraZeneca news, mass vaccination hubs included
~ Hunter Biden admits what US Secret Service had denied about him
~ US: End Misguided Public Health Border Expulsions
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the government's vaccine headache and sexual harassment response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter