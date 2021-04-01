Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 : failure of the Western approach

Share this article
The Covid-19 epidemic affects the whole world, yet its mortality varies from 0.0003% in China to 0.016% in the United States, i.e. more than 50 times higher. This difference can be explained by genetic differences, but above all by differences in medical approach. It shows that the West is no longer the centre of Reason and Science.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ CBD, marijuana and hemp: What is the difference among these cannabis products, and which are legal?
~ Race commission report: the rights and wrongs
~ 6 ways to teach kindergarten kids to deal with stress during COVID-19, whether learning online or at school
~ 'Godzilla vs. Kong': Monster movies evoke adventure but also 'dangers' of tropics
~ It is risen: the story of resurrection ferns and my late colleague who helped discover them in Australia
~ Vital Signs: swaps, options and other derivatives aren't just for the financial elite
~ Meet the Egyptian spiny mouse: this menstruating rodent may help us understand human pregnancy
~ Sexuality education can counter what kids learn from porn, but some teachers fear backlash when tackling 'risky' topics
~ We tracked antisemitic incidents in Australia over four years. This is when they are most likely to occur
~ Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter