Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon tags Catholics as extremists

Share this article
Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on 6 January, the Pentagon commissioned a study on the extremist movements that may have infiltrated the armed forces. A manual has already been handed out within the Army, in June 2020, which identifies 21 supremacist groups. In an audio-visual presentation by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) - used for a seminar convened in early March by U.S. Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin - a diagram identifies the main (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ ‘A day without internet is a day in the dark’: The Gambia's growing digital divide
~ Without crowds, football teams still have a home advantage – new study
~ Just add (mantle) water: new research cracks the mystery of how the first continents formed
~ 7 ways to make Easter safe and inclusive for children with food allergies
~ Humpback whales may have bounced back from near-extinction, but it's too soon to declare them safe
~ Yes, politicians need to change the way they treat women. But so, too, do some in the media
~ Chocolate's secret ingredient is the fermenting microbes that make it taste so good
~ Did racism kill Jackie Robinson?
~ How to cope with pandemic fatigue by imagining metaphors
~ Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter