Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Muslim Brotherhood, the arbiter of Israeli policy

Share this article
In Israel, voters are having trouble choosing between the colonial project of Benjamin Netanyahu (the son of Benzion Netanyahu, who was Ze'ev Vladimir Jabotinsky's personal secretary) and the one promoted by the nationalists. The appointment of the next Prime Minister will therefore be determined by very small political parties; first and foremost, the Raam party of the Muslim Brotherhood. According to its leader, Mansour Abbas (pictured), the question of which group should be endorsed (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 5 ways fungi could change the world, from cleaning water to breaking down plastics
~ Hong Kong: the judicial ordeal of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Septuagenarian journalist’s cellmates in Cameroon have Covid-19
~ A shocking statistical fact that will change the way you think about the gender pay gap
~ Poland: Escalating Threats to Women Activists
~ Uzbekistan: Independent Blogger Attacked
~ The price of dissent: Women and political activism in Vietnam
~ Another family law review, another shrug. Why conduct time-consuming inquiries if they go nowhere?
~ Prince Harry’s critics have a point: woke capitalism is no solution
~ Where is Australia at with the COVID vaccine rollout? Our interactive shows how we compare with the rest of the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter