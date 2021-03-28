Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison takes big personal hit in Newspoll after missteps on women's issue

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison’s approval has taken a sizeable hit in a Newspoll showing Labor maintaining its 52-48% two-party lead.

As Morrison prepares to unveil his cabinet reshuffle the poll, published in Monday’s Australian, found his satisfaction rating fell from 62% to 55% in two weeks.

The fortnight was dominated by shocking revelations of lewd behaviour among staffers on the Coalition side, a botched attempted “reset” on gender issues when Morrison lashed out at a news conference, and a scandal around a Liberal backbencher.

In the poll, taken March 24-27, Morrison’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


