Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Action Needed on Syrian Refugee Education Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fewer than half of the school-age refugee children in Lebanon are in formal education. (Brussels) – Governments should address the unprecedented education crisis facing Syrian refugee children in Lebanon at the March 30, 2021, ministerial conference in Brussels on Supporting Syria and the Region, Human Rights Watch said today. Donors should press the Lebanese government to lift barriers to education, including restrictions on humanitarian groups providing education. School closures and the financial downturn caused by the Covid pandemic have harmed Syrian refugee…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Food and drink products with pro-environment 'ecolabels' are more appealing to shoppers – new research
~ Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans
~ Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how
~ Virginia Woolf: writing death and illness into the national story of post-first world war Britain
~ Africa's 2 elephant species are both endangered, due to poaching and habitat loss
~ Pompeii: ancient remains are helping scientists learn what happens to a body caught in a volcanic eruption
~ How Virginia Woolf's work was shaped by music
~ Scottish independence: could wind power Scotland back into the EU?
~ Argentina: Abusive Covid-19 Measures in Northern Province
~ Expanding Access to Cancer Screenings in the US Would Save Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter