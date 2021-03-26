Tolerance.ca
Bangladesh: ‘Golden Jubilee’ Should be Turning Point on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladeshi Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand on guard at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh.  © 2021 Piyas Biswas / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (New York,) – Governments joining the celebrations to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Bangladesh and to honor the birth centenary of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 26, 2021, should know that Bangladeshis are enduring an escalating crackdown on human rights by the Awami League-led government, a group of human rights groups said today.  Against the backdrop of events purportedly…


