Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who gets Cherokee citizenship has long been a struggle between the tribe and the US government

By Aaron Kushner, Postdoctoral Scholar, School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership, Arizona State University
When the Cherokee Supreme Court ruled that tribal elected officials no longer had to be Cherokee "by blood," it was the latest chapter in a long-running fight over who controls tribal citizenship.


