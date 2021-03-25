Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s military junta eliminates independent media

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the restoration of media pluralism and unrestricted Internet access in Myanmar, where the military, in the weeks since staging a coup d’état on 1 February, have reasserted full control over news and information – engineering the disappearance of the last independent newspapers and imposing tight curbs on online access.There is no longer a free press in Myanmar.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Why India is banking on health diplomacy in push to grow African footprint
~ The great remote work experiment – what happens next? Podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: The worst is not over in the crisis tearing at Scott Morrison's government
~ Robinhood app makes Wall Street feel like a game to win – instead of a place where you can lose your life savings in a New York minute
~ What the American Rescue Plan says about President Biden’s health care priorities – and what they mean for you
~ Who gets Cherokee citizenship has long been a struggle between the tribe and the US government
~ Culture matters a lot in successfully managing a pandemic - and many countries that did well had one thing in common
~ Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine – even if you've already had the coronavirus
~ Why companies' 'net-zero' emissions pledges should trigger a healthy dose of skepticism
~ Turkey's plunging lira: don't expect an end to this saga soon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter