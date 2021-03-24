Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Statement by Sergey Lavrov, by Sergey Lavrov

By Sergey Lavrov
We regret to note that the American side has not supported the proposal made by President of Russia Vladimir Putin to US President Joe Biden to hold a live-broadcast discussion on March 19 or 22, 2021, on the problems that have accumulated in bilateral relations, as well as on the subject of strategic stability. One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-US relations created through the fault of Washington. Responsibility for this lies entirely with (...)


