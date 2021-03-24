Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela kicks off massive anti-Covid drug distribution

Share this article
Venezuela has launched the large-scale production of its very effective drug against Covid-19, Carvativir. Free distribution has already begun. Carvativir (dubbed the “Miraculous Drops of Doctor José Gregorio Hernández”) should be available nationwide no later than mid-April. Since January, Google, Facebook and Twitter have censored all information on this drug even though it has given the green light by numerous Latin American countries. Several European states are experimenting with (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Previously thought to be science fiction, a planet in a triple-star system has been discovered
~ Arctic storms: How scientists are improving forecasts of dangerous polar lows
~ COVID-19 silver linings: Technology has helped universities be more innovative and inventive
~ As inflation looms, here's how real estate and farmland have protected investors
~ Civics education isn't boosting youth voting or volunteerism
~ After the floods, stand by for spiders, slugs and millipedes – but think twice before reaching for the bug spray
~ Guy Pearce shines, but The Last Vermeer paints over the remarkable true story of the world's most successful art forger
~ Thinking of switching to homeschooling permanently after lockdown? Here are 5 things to consider
~ Do I still need to get a COVID vaccine if I've had coronavirus?
~ If 80% of Australians care about climate action, why don't they vote like it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter