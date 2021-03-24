Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adjuvants: the unsung heroes of vaccines

By Anita Milicic, Head of Vaccine Formulation and Adjuvants Group, University of Oxford
Share this article
Emerging from vague familiarity into the spotlight as the only route out of the pandemic, vaccines have become an everyday topic of conversation. Most of us now understand the principle of vaccination: our immune system is presented with a part of a pathogen and instructed to create a lasting immune response to it, safeguarding us against future infection. But few people know about vaccine ingredients that can be essential for inducing a potent immune response: adjuvants.

Named from the Latin “adiuvare” meaning “to help”, adjuvants have been lending a helping hand to vaccinologists…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Previously thought to be science fiction, a planet in a triple-star system has been discovered
~ Arctic storms: How scientists are improving forecasts of dangerous polar lows
~ COVID-19 silver linings: Technology has helped universities be more innovative and inventive
~ As inflation looms, here's how real estate and farmland have protected investors
~ Civics education isn't boosting youth voting or volunteerism
~ After the floods, stand by for spiders, slugs and millipedes – but think twice before reaching for the bug spray
~ Guy Pearce shines, but The Last Vermeer paints over the remarkable true story of the world's most successful art forger
~ Thinking of switching to homeschooling permanently after lockdown? Here are 5 things to consider
~ Do I still need to get a COVID vaccine if I've had coronavirus?
~ If 80% of Australians care about climate action, why don't they vote like it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter