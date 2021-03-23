Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the pandemic is shaping voting intentions in the UK

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Harold D Clarke, Ashbel Smith Professor, School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas
Marianne Stewart, Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Dallas
Share this article
More voters trust the Conservatives with the pandemic – and the pandemic is the most important issue of the day.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan bans TikTok for a second time
~ COVID-19 and schizophrenia: A potentially deadly combination
~ How to engage with China over its treatment of Uyghurs
~ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine's rollercoaster ride continues, but latest results again suggest it is safe and effective
~ We've smuggled tiny diamonds into cells, where they could shine light on the development of cancer
~ The 'Oscar Halo' – how awards and nominations direct where money goes in the film industry
~ COVID-19’s parallel pandemic: Why we need a mental health 'vaccine'
~ 7 'read-aloud' tips for parents to help prevent children's COVID-19 pandemic learning loss
~ Purity culture and the subjugation of women: Southern Baptist beliefs on sex and gender provide context to spa suspect's 'motive'
~ A year on from New Zealand's big lockdown the 'team of 5 million' needs a new story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter