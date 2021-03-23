Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regrowing a tropical forest – is it better to plant trees or leave it to nature?

By David Burslem, Professor of Forest Ecology and Diversity, University of Aberdeen
Christopher Philipson, Senior Researcher, Department of Environmental Systems Science, ETH Zürich, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Mark Cutler, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Dundee
The destruction of tropical forest is a major contributor to biodiversity loss and the climate crisis. In response, conservationists and scientists like us are debating how to best catalyse recovery of these forests. How do you take a patch of earth littered with tree stumps, or even a grassy pasture or palm oil plantation, and turn it back into a thriving forest filled with its original species?

Foresters have traditionally…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


