Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden's ambitious reforms, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
President Biden and the Democratic Party have launched very important reforms, not social, but societal in the United States. They have also laid the groundwork for the revival of imperialism. However, it is difficult to say whether all this will be continued or whether it will be abandoned because of the senility of the president.


