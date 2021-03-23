Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation appoints Indigenous and Multimedia editors

By Misha Ketchell, Editor & Executive Director, The Conversation
Share this article
We're pleased to welcome two new members to our team in two new roles – the Commissioning Editor, Indigenous & Public Policy and the Deputy Editor, Multimedia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US massage parlour shootings should ring alarm bells in Australia: the same racist sexism exists here
~ The Conversation story: celebrating 10 years of news from experts
~ RSF files lawsuit in France accusing Facebook of “deceptive commercial practices”
~ What is a 1 in 100 year weather event? And why do they keep happening so often?
~ Overhaul of NZ women's prison system highlights the risk and doubt surrounding use of force on inmates
~ Thousands of flood-stricken people are sheltering in schools, clubs and halls – but we can do better
~ Super funds have been working for themselves when they should have been working for us. That's about to change
~ Climate explained: how particles ejected from the Sun affect Earth's climate
~ Curious Kids: when I stop spinning, why do I feel dizzy and the world looks like it’s tilting?
~ Almost 90% of sexual assault victims do not go to police — this is how we can achieve justice for survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter